Army thwarts ISIS attack attempts on military posts in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army units on Saturday thwarted attempts of ISIS terrorists to attack some military posts in al-Thardat area on al-Mayadeen-Deir Ezzor road.

A military source told SANA reporter that army units, during the past hours, engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorist groups while trying to attack some military posts in al-Thardat area on al-Mayadeen-Deir Ezzor road.

The source said the clashes ended up with foiling the terrorist attack, killing dozens of ISIS terrorists, destroying three booby-trapped vehicles, weapons and ammunition and seizing an armored vehicle.

On Friday, army units repelled ferocious ISIS attackon the international Deir-Ezzor-Palmyra highway in the Syrian al-Badia in al-Shoula and Kabajib area .

