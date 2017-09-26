Army retakes 7 villages in Homs, destroys an ISIS vehicle rigged with explosives in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- Army units res-established control over the villages of Um al-Sous, al-Kharafish, Rasm al-Arnab, al-Ghzeileh, al-Rak, Um Hweish and Safiyeh northeast of Jebb al-Jarrah area in

the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source said.

Army units foiled a terrorist attack with a vehicle rigged with explosives on one of the military posts in Hwaijet Saqr, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in different areas in Deir Ezzor City and its countryside.

SANA reporter said that army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists in the area of Hwaijet Saqr to the east of Deir Ezzor City, killing scores of terrorists and destroying a car rigged with explosives before reaching on of the military posts, in addition to seizing another vehicle rigged with explosives.

The reporter added that the army’s operations coincided with firing rockets and carrying out intensive raids by the Syrian Air Force on the fortifications and positions of ISIS terrorists in Hatla, al-Husseiniyia and Hwaijet Saqr, and the neighborhoods of al-Hwaiqa, Kanamat, Khasarat, al-Rushdiyia, al-Ardi and al-Orfi, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their fortifications.

In the same context, prominent leaders of the ISIS terrorists continued to flee away from the province, according to civil sources.