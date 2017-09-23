G77 and China condemn Unilateral economic measures imposed on Syrian People

New York, SANA- The Group of 77 and China called lifting the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria that negatively affect the development and prosperity of the Syrian people.

Foreign Ministers of the Group of 77 and China, in their 41st Annual Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s work in new York on Friday, reiterated in a statement complete rejection of all forms of unilateral coercive economic measures imposed against the developing countries , calling for lift those measures immediately.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the residents of the occupied Syrian Golan in their natural resources, including the land resources, water and energy.

The statement demanded an immediate and full withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from the occupied Arab lands into the line of June 4th, 1967.

They called upon Israel to end the exploitation, damage or depletion of those resources which constitutes a flagrant violation of the international law and severely undermine their ability to achieve sustainable development.

The Group of 77 (G-77) was established on 15 June 1964 by seventy-seven developing countries signatories of the “Joint Declaration of the Seventy-Seven Countries” issued at the end of the first session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva. The membership of the G-77 has increased to 134 countries.

As the largest Third World coalition in the United Nations, the Group of 77 provides the means for the developing world to articulate and promote its collective economic interests and enhance its joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues in the United Nations system, and promote economic and technical cooperation among developing countries (ECDC/TCDC).

H. Zain/ Mazen