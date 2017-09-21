Army establishes full control over new areas in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units operating in Deir Ezzor expanded their control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates River after eliminating the latest ISIS gatherings in the village of Marat and establishing full control over al-Tibni town and al-Bowaitiyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter said Thursday that the army units carried out, during the past few hours, successful operations against ISIS terrorists in the western countryside and established full control over al-Tibni town and al-Bowaitiyeh village, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the reporter added that the army units eliminated the latest ISIS gatherings in the village of Marat, while other army units continued pursuing ISIS terrorists on the direction of Khasham town and Howeijat Saker area.

Local sources in the southeastern countryside of the province said that new groups of ISIS terrorists fled away from al-Basira district, among them Naser al-Shummari, one of ISIS leaders nicknamed Jahjah.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun