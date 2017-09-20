Army establishes control over new areas in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units clashed with groups affiliated to ISIS terrorist organization in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, establishing control over new areas in the area surrounding al-Tabani town.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the army units, backed by Air force, carried out on Wednesday intensive operations against the gatherings of ISIS terrorists in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, making progress on the western axis and establishing control over a number of villages and farms near al-Tabani town.

The reporter noted that the army’s engineering units are combing the villages and farms and dismantling the IEDs and mines planted by ISIS terrorists before many of them were killed as large numbers of them fled towards al-Tabani town, leaving behind the bodies of their dead.

In another context, civil sources affirmed that ISIS transferred most of its terrorists and foreign mercenaries with their families from Deir Ezzor neighborhoods to the eastern countryside of the province.

Shaza/Manal