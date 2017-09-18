Army crosses eastern bank of Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – A military source said that army units crossed the eastern bank of the Euphrates River during their continuous operations against ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

The source told SANA that the army units in cooperation with the allied forces, crossed the Euphrates river from the direction of al-Jafra towards Huweijet Saqr, where they are now fighting fierce battles against ISIS in the area.

Earlier, army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, continued to advance on all fighting axes against ISIS terrorist organization and established control over new points on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and its countryside.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that after the army units established control over al-Jafra village, they continued to advance and chase the remaining ISIS terrorists who fled towards Huweijet Saqr and established control over a number of points on the southeastern outskirts of the city and in the southeastern countryside on Deir Ezzor-al-Mayadin road after carrying out accurate operations, in which a number of terrorists were killed or injured, in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunitions.

In the western countryside, the reporter said that army units advanced to the direction of Ayn al-Bo-Jimaa and al-Kharita after they restored new points amid the withdrawal of terrorists Takfiri organization towards the remaining terrorist groups in specific locations in the desert.

The reporter said that the military operations resulted in the death of a number of terrorists, including Mohammad Aziz al-Hanto, Omar Jamil al-Alloum, Abdul-Hadi al-Alloum from al-Shaqra village.

Meanwhile, agroup of locals ambushed a car belonging to ISIS near the railway in the vicinity of the city of al-Bukamal in the far eastern countryside of the province, destroying it and leaving all the five terrorists on board dead.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said