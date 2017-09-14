Two citizens killed, many others injured in terrorist attack on Quneitra countryside

Quneitra, Deir Ezzor, SANA – One citizen was killed while four others were injured as the terrorist groups targeted with mortar shells and explosive devices the inhabitants of Harfa village in the countryside of Quneitra province, in a new breach of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA reporter stated Thursday that one of Harfa village residents was killed in an explosive device blast, adding that the device was planted by the terrorist groups in the agricultural lands of the village.

He noted that the terrorist groups situated in Beit Jen farms fired several mortar shells on civilians’ houses in Harfa village, causing the injury of 4 persons who were transported to Martyr Mamdouh Abaza Hospital.

The reporter said that the terrorist attack resulted in huge material damage to the residential houses and the Secondary School in the village.

One citizen killed, a woman injured in terrorist mortar attack in Deir Ezzor

Meanwhile, one citizen was killed while another woman was injured in a terrorist attack with mortar shells on al-Joura neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor stated that ISIS terrorists shelled with mortars al-Joura residential neighborhood, killing one person and injuring one woman, in addition to causing material damage to the houses and properties in the site.

R.Raslan/Mazen