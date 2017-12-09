Syria, Iran sign MoU on electricity cooperation

Tehran, SANA – A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in electricity sector was signed between Syria and Iran on Tuesday.

The memo provides for establishing a new power generation station in Lattakia with a total capacity of 450 MW, establishing 5 gas units with a capacity of 125 MW in Banias, in addition to evaluating the damage caused to Aleppo Thermal Station and rehabilitating the 1st and 5th gas units in Aleppo.

It also stipulated for rehabilitating and reactivating the Electrical Supervisory Control Center and Data Acquisition (ESCADA) in Damascus, rehabilitating the 90-MW al-Taim generating plant in Deir Ezzor and improving the performance of Jandar Generating Plant in Homs.

The memo was signed by Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli and Director General of the General Establishment for Electricity Generation Hammoud Ramadan on the Syrian side and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Energy Sattar Mahmoudi and MAPNA Group Chairman and CEO, Aliabadi on the Iranian side.

In the same context, Eng. Ramadan and Aliabadi singed two contracts on importing 5 gas units to Aleppo City with capacity of 125 MW and rehabilitating and improving the capacity of the 34 MW Gas Unit in Banias power station to become 38 MW.

Later, Kharboutli discussed with the Advisor to the First Vice President of Iran, head of the Committee for Development of Iranian-Syrian Economic Relations Saeed Ohadi means to overcome obstacles facing the investment of Iranian companies in Syria during the reconstruction phase

The Syrian Ambassador in Tehran Dr. Adnan Mahmoud attended the signature of the MoU and the two contracts.

R.Raslan/Ghossoun