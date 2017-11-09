Terrorist groups renew violation of memorandum on reduction-of-tension zone north of Homs

Homs, SANA- The terrorist groups targeted with a number of rocket and mortar shells the village of Ein al-Dananir in a new violation of the memorandum on reduction-of-tension zone north of the city of Homs.

SANA’s reporter said Monday that at least 5 mortar and rocket shells fired by terrorists, positioned in al-Sa’en and Ein Hussein areas, targeting Ein al-Dananir village in al-Meshrfeh area to the north of Homs city, injuring a child and causing material damage to the village.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun