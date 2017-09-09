Army regains control over new areas in Homs

Provinces, SANA-Army units, in cooperation with backup forces, restored full control over the villages of Um Sahrij, al-Harsh, Alam Sharqi, Kherbit Jeb Habel and Kherbit al-Haiwaniyeh in the eastern countryside of Homs province, after intensive operations against the ISIS terrorists’ gatherings and hideouts.

A military source told SANA Saturday that the army operations left a number of ISIS terrorists’ dead, in addition to destroying their weapons and equipment.

The source added that the army units continue pursuing the terrorists who escaped from the region.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued the successful operations at the axis of al-Sikhnieh-Deir Ezzor, establishing control over al-Taim oil field and the surrounding areas after eliminating the last ISIS gatherings there.

Army units inflicted heavy losses upon the ISIS terrorists in the personnel and equipment, and continued to advance towards al-Panorama at the southwestern entrance of Deir Ezzor City.

Later, SANA reporter said that the army units continue advance in the southwestern of Deir Ezzor country , regaining control over al-Maliha area after killing the last gatherings of ISIS there.