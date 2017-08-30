Updated-Army units establish control over five police stations on Syrian-Jordanian borders

Provinces, SANA – In the framework of regaining all the police stations on the Syrian-Jordanian borders, a military source said on Wednesday that army units established control over five police stations in the south-eastern countryside of Damascus Countryside after killing army of the terrorists and injuring others.

The source told SANA that army units carried out operations on terrorists’ positions where they established control over the border police stations ranging from number 165 to 169 in the southeastern part of Damascus Countryside.

The source added that many of the terrorists were killed and others got injured and a number of cannons were seized.

The army units started immediately to comb the area and defuse the mines and explosives planted by the terrorists.

26 vehicles, ammunition depots for ISIS destroyed in countryside of Raqqa, Hama and Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Arab Army units continued their operations against the gatherings of terrorist organizations in the countryside of Raqqa, Hama and Deir Ezzor, destroying 26 vehicles including armored vehicles.

The military source said in a statement to SANA that units of the army carried out operations against the gatherings, headquarters and infiltration points of ISIS terrorist groups in southern Raqqa, western Deir Ezzor and eastern Hama.

The source added that the operations resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists and the destruction of 22 vehicles, ammunition depots, 3 tanks and armored vehicles.

During the past few hours, the Syrian and Russian warplanes launched sorties on terrorist groups in Akash, Um Mill, Abu Jubailat, Uqeirbat and al-Qastal al-Shamali, al-Qastal al-Janoubi and al-Wistani in the eastern countryside of Hama and in Maadan and in the southeastern countryside of Raqqa province and in Junaid Point, the surroundings of the airport and Tallet al-Qarea in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city, leaving numbers of terrorists dead and vehicles destroyed.