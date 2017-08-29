Army’s Air Force carries out raids on ISIS position in Deir Ezzor

29 August، 2017

Deir Ezzor – SANA –Air Force and Artillery of the Army on Tuesday destroyed positions of ISIS terrorists in Panorama area, al-Tharda, the surrounding area of the Airport, al-Maqaber, Hweijet al-Saker, al-Reshdia and al-Hweiqa in Deir Ezzor Province.

SANA reporter said that the Army’s raids also targeted ISIS gatherings in the villages of al-Hussan, al-Jneina, Ayash, al-Khareeta, al-Treif, Ain al-Boujemma.

Army units clashed with terrorist groups in Bogheilia, al-Reshdia, al-Maqaber and the surrounding of the Airport where many of the terrorists were killed or injured.

Local sources told SANA that more than 30 terrorists fled away from al-Bukmal city, which made the terrorists put posts in the city to arrest people and make them join the battles by force as to compensate for the shortage of personnel.

Check Also

Update-A child killed, 6 citizens injured in terrorist attack with rocket shells in Mhardeh, north Hama

Hama, Homs SANA – A child was killed and 6 citizens were injured as the ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved