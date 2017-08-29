Army’s Air Force carries out raids on ISIS position in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor – SANA –Air Force and Artillery of the Army on Tuesday destroyed positions of ISIS terrorists in Panorama area, al-Tharda, the surrounding area of the Airport, al-Maqaber, Hweijet al-Saker, al-Reshdia and al-Hweiqa in Deir Ezzor Province.

SANA reporter said that the Army’s raids also targeted ISIS gatherings in the villages of al-Hussan, al-Jneina, Ayash, al-Khareeta, al-Treif, Ain al-Boujemma.

Army units clashed with terrorist groups in Bogheilia, al-Reshdia, al-Maqaber and the surrounding of the Airport where many of the terrorists were killed or injured.

Local sources told SANA that more than 30 terrorists fled away from al-Bukmal city, which made the terrorists put posts in the city to arrest people and make them join the battles by force as to compensate for the shortage of personnel.