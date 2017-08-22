Army establishes control over strategic hill in Hama, kills 15 terrorists in Deir Ezzor 

Hama,Deir Ezzor, SANA – In the framework of their continued

operations against ISIS hotbeds in the area of Oqairbat in the eastern countryside of Hama province, Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, have carried out intensive operations in the direction of Jana al-Albawi village over the past

night.

SANA’s reporter said that full control was established over the strategic hill of al-Mahsa near the village of Jana al-Albawi to the north of Oqairbat town, the main stronghold of ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of the province.

The reporter added that army units combed the hill completely as they dismantled tens of explosive devices and mines, and they discovered a lot of tunnels and positions belonging to the terrorist groups, seizing all the arms and ammunition inside them.

Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Air Force and Russian Aerospace Forces destroy ISIS vehicles and kill 15 terrorists in Alloush Hill and terrorists’ supply routes in the surroundings of the Cemeteries and Wadi al-Thardah road in Deir Ezzor.