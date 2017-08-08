Army establishes control over a number of strategic hills in Sweida, kills scores of ISIS in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA – Army units, in cooperation with allied forces, established control over a number of the strategic hills spread over an area of up to 100 square kilometers in the southeastern countryside of Sweida.

SANA reporter covering the army’s operations in Sweida said that army units backed by allied forces continue their offensive launched last Friday against ISIS terrorists in the southeastern countryside using various types of light and medium weapons.

He added that the operation has so far resulted in the liberation of about 100 square kilometers and establishing full control over Tal Assadi, Tal Jarin, Tal al-Rayahin and Bir al-Sabouni, after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS in those areas.

He noted that army units combed the area completely and dismantled the mines and IEDs and fixed their points in it and began to expand their operation in chasing the terrorists in the direction of Bir al-Sout.

A field commander told SANA reporter that army units, in cooperation with backup forces, carried out operations in the depth of al-Badia (desert) where they controlled strategic positions and hills in the northeast of Sweida and its southeast and cut the movement axes and the routes which supply terrorists with mercenaries and weapons from neighboring countries.

The commander pointed out that the army units have taken control over an area that extends between Tal al-Assadi to Beir al-Sout.

Another field commander confirmed the elimination of the last terrorists’ gatherings in Beir al-Saboubn, Tal Jarin, Tal Riahi and Tal al-Asadi, pointing out that the operations continue towards Beir al-Sout to protect the advanced military points towards the Jordanian border.

Deir Ezzor

Army units thwarted an attack launched by ISIS terrorists on the southern axes of the city of Deir Ezzor and inflicted heavy losses upon them.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units launched artillery strikes in parallel with the airstrikes launched by the Syrian Air Force on al-Panorama axes that witnessed an ISIS assault on a number of military points.

He added that the strikes targeted ISIS supply routes and movements in al-Panorama farms, Wadi al-Tharda and in the vicinity of the airport, resulting in the death of a large number of terrorists and injuring many others, while the rest fled away, in addition to the destruction of their equipment and vehicles.

The reporter confirmed that an army unit destroyed two sites for ISIS terrorists in Khasarat neighborhood.

Local sources said that a number of young people in the city of al-Mayadin burned one of the buses belonging to ISIS which was parked in front of the Electricity Company, while others attacked on Tuesday the headquarters of the so-called “Islamic Police” in the village of Hatlah near the vegetable market and killed the terrorist named “Abu Khaled al-Shami.”

The sources added that the terrorist organization has launched a random arrest campaign against youths in public places in the towns and villages of al-Ashara, Qouriyah, Darnaj, al-Husseiniya and Hatlah in the countryside of the province to take them to the combat fronts in order to compensate for the large losses of individuals as a result of the desertions among its ranks after the great advance of the army towards lifting the siege of the province.