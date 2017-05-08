“International coalition” shells Raqqa National Hospital with phosphorus bombs

Raqqa, SANA- Deputy Director of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent “SARC” Branch in Raqqa Dina al-Asa’ad stressed that the warplanes of the so-called “international coalition” shelled on Thursday night the building of the National Hospital in Raqqa City with phosphorus bombs.

Al-Asa’ad, who is currently living in Raqqa City, said in a statement that The hospital was also shelled with more than 20 shells which targeted the electricity generators, the ambulances and a number of departments inside the hospital.

She added that the hospital provides its services for more than 100 thousand persons in the city, indicating that the ISIS terrorist organization has its own hospitals and its private medical

centers and that there are no terrorists at the National Hospital.

R.J/Mazen