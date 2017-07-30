6 civilians killed, 10 injured by US-led coalition in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- The warplanes of the US-led international coalition perpetrated a new massacre, claiming the lives of 6 civilians and injuring 10 others in Abu Kamal city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told SANA on Saturday that the warplanes of the coalition shelled Aish Hospital, al-Nadi, and al-Shuhada’a roundabout in Abu Kamal city, killing 6 civilians, among them women and children, and injuring 10 others, in addition to causing material damage to the infrastructure.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh