6 civilians killed, 10 injured by US-led coalition in Deir Ezzor

30 July، 2017

Deir Ezzor, SANA- The warplanes of the US-led international coalition perpetrated a new massacre, claiming the lives of 6 civilians and injuring 10 others in Abu Kamal city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told SANA on Saturday that the warplanes of the coalition shelled Aish Hospital, al-Nadi, and al-Shuhada’a roundabout in Abu Kamal city, killing 6 civilians, among them women and children, and injuring 10 others, in addition to causing material damage to the infrastructure.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh

Check Also

Syria participates in celebration of Russian Navy Day

Tartous, SANA-Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam participated ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved