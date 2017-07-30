Air force kills ISIS terrorists, army advances into al-Sikhneh east Palmyra

Homs, Hama, SANA-Units of the Syrian Arab army, backed by the air force, carried out Saturday military operations against ISIS terrorists in Homs, Hama countryside.

A military source told SANA that the army’s air force killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed two vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns in Aqerbat, Souha, Jrouh, Qastal Shamali and Qleib al-Thawr in Hama countryside.

Meanwhile, the army established control over Tal Um Khasm and al-Qleilat mountain to the south of al-Sikhnah near Palmyra after killing a number of ISIS terrorists.

Deir Ezzor

Army units engaged in clashes with ISIS terrorists’ groups in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city from southern and western sides.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the clashes took place at the surroundings of the Panorama area, the Airport, and Regiment 137, resulting in the death of many of terrorists, including Muawiya al-Faraj, an ISIS leader in Muhassan city.

Local sources in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor pointed out that all members of the so –called security office of ISIS in al-Hussenieh village were killed, including the terrorists Abu Abdullah al-Tunisi, Abu al-Hareth Shakra, and Abu al-Mutasim al-Diri, and that their bodies were found near al-Waha resort.

The sources noted that three ISIS terrorists of foreign nationalities were killed as their bodies were found on the international road in front of al-Boleil village, including Abu Ghisn al-Alabani, who was one of the leaders of ISIS in charge of armament in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The sources added that two ISIS leaders were killed by a woman in al- Salhiya village in the northern countryside.

The local sources reported that ISIS executed two of its members in Muhassan city and burned one of the civilians in Ghareiba village in the west eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.