Army establishes control over several villages, kills large number of ISIS terrorists in eastern area

Provinces, SANA – Army units re-established control over a number of villages and oil fields in the southern countryside of Raqqa and western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

A military source told SANA on Saturday that heavy losses were inflicted upon ISIS terrorists during the military operations, where large number of terrorists were killed including Saudi and Tunisian leaders, in addition to destroying 29 booby-trapped vehicles, five tanks, five command centers, a training camp and two weapon caches.

The source added that the oil fields of Wahhab, al-Fahed, Dubeisan and al-Kabeer and the wells of al-Qaseer, Abu al-Qetat and Abu Kattash were restored during the military operations.

Aleppo

Meanwhile, the army units foil an attack by the terrorist groups on military posts in Jam’ayiat al-Zahra in Aleppo province.

The source said that the army units clashed with terrorist groups that launched attacks from al-Lairamoun halls, the Services Building and the Bakery on military posts in Jam’ayiat al-Zahraa western Aleppo.

It added that the clashes ended up with the killing of a number of terrorists and destroying their weaponry.