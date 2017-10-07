Updated-Army reestablishes control over a gas facility in Homs and strategic areas in Sweida

Provinces, SANA – Army units reestablished control over new areas to the south of al-Sukhna town, one of ISIS’ major positions in the eastern countryside of Homs.

In a statement to SANA, a military source said that army units assumed full control of al-Heil gas facility to the south of al-Sukhna town after special operations in which a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured.

The source added that army’s engineering units immediately dismantled IEDs and mines which had been planted by ISIS terrorists inside the facility.

The source noted that army units consolidated its points inside the facility and began a new military operation towards oil wells in al-Heil field.

Sweida

Army units, in cooperation with allies, launched a military operation against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of the southern Sweida province,

inflicting heavy losses upon their ranks and equipment, according to the military source.

As a result of the operation, army reestablished full control over a number of strategic villages, towns, hills, and points in the eastern countryside of Sweida after eliminating large numbers of ISIS terrorists, while tens of them fled away towards al-Badia (desert).

The source added that the restored areas are: Deir al-Nasrani, Rajm al-Baqar, Tuloul Salman, Tuloul al-Fadieen, Tal Asfar, Asheihib, Tuloul Asheihib al-Shamali and Tuloul Asheihib al-Janoubi, al-Maftara, Tal al-Maftara, Shinwan, al-Sakia, al-Qassr, Tal Banat Ba’eer, Khirbet Saad and Tal Saad.

Deir Ezzor

An Army and Armed Forces unit targeted ISIS hideouts in Howeijet Sakker on the eastern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city, destroying a mortar launcher.

SANA reporter said on Monday that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes on ISIS hideouts and movements on the Raqqa-Deir Ezzor Road, destroying 4 machinegun-equipped vehicles.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed in the army operations against ISIS in Muhassan city 20 km east of Deir Ezzor city.

Self-claimed leaders in ISIS “Abu al-Qa’qa al- Albani” and Safwan al-Yassin were identified among the dead, according to the source.

Other army units operating southwest of the city clashed with ISIS in al-Bghiliyeh, in the surroundings of Regiment 137, the Panorama, and the cemeteries area, killing and injuring a number of terrorists.