Army extends cessation of hostilities in Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida until July 8th, 2017

Damascus, SANA – General Command of the Army and Armed Forces extended the cessation of hostilities in the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida till the end of July 8th, 2017.

“In order to support the peace process and the national reconciliations, the cessation of hostilities in the southern region (Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida) has been extended till the end of 8/7/2017,” said the Army’s General Command in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Army’s General Command added that any breach of the cessation of hostilities will be responded to appropriately.

R.Raslan/Mazen