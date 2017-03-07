Army announces cessation of all hostilities in southern provinces for 5 days

Damascus, SANA – The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced the cessation of all hostilities in the provinces of Daraa, Sweida and Quneitra for five days.

“In order to support the peace process and the national reconciliations, the hostilities in the southern region (Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida) have been halted as of 2/7/2017 at 12:00 pm and till 6/7/2017 at 00:00 am,” the Army Command said in a statement.

The Army Command added that any breach of the cessation of hostilities will be responded to appropriately.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said