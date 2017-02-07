Army General Command: Claims by some websites about the Syrian Arab Army using chlorine gas against terrorists in Ein Tarma are false and baseless

Damascus, SANA – The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said that Claims made by some websites affiliated with terrorist groups about the Syrian Arab Army using chlorine gas against terrorists from “Failaq al-Rahman” in Ein Tarma are false and baseless.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the General Command said that some websites affiliated with terrorist groups are reporting false and baseless news in which they claim that the Syrian Arab Army used chlorine gas against terrorists from the so-called Failaq al-Rahman in Ein Tarma the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside.

The General Command refuted these claims part and parcel, affirming that it never used chemical weapons before and will never use them as it doesn’t even possess them, asserting that these lies and false narratives have become apparent to everyone and cannot fool anyone, as they are fabricated by the terrorist groups to justify their defeats and heavy losses whenever the Syrian Arab Army makes progress in an area.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed on Thursday that Syria has disposed of its chemical program completely as specialized international organizations can attest, stressing that Syria does not possess any chemical weapons and denounces their use strongly in any place, for any purpose, and under any pretext, asserting that Syria has never used toxic chemicals since the beginning of the criisis and that it cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fully following its joining of the chemical weapons convention.

Hazem Sabbagh