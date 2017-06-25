Army repels attack by al-Nusra on surroundings of al-Baath city in Quenitra, Israeli warplanes target facilities and residential buildings in the area

24 June، 2017

Damascus, SANA – As part of the Israeli enemy’s continuing support for terrorist organizations, Israeli warplanes attacked services facilities and residential buildings in the surroundings of al-Baath city in Quenitra province at the same time as Jabhat al-Nsura terrorists were attacking the area.

A military source said that Army and Armed Forces units, in cooperation with supporting forces, repelled a large attack by groups from Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization in the surroundings of al-Baath city in Quneitra countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The source went on to say that while this was happening, the Israeli enemy sought to provide support for al-Nusra, as Israeli warplanes fired rockets from within occupied territory at the Governorate parking lot and a residential building, claiming a number of lives and causing material damage.

Hazem Sabbagh

