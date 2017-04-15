Completing of implementing  Kefraya and al-Fouaa evacuation agreement   

Damascus, SANA- 75 buses and 20 ambulances, carrying on board 5000 locals from the two terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa in Idleb countryside, headed for al-Rashideen area, to the west of Aleppo, in the framework of the agreement that was reached to evacuate locals from the two towns, which have been besieged for more than two years, in parallel with the departure of gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani and Madaya.

According to SANA reporter, the buses and the ambulances have arrived in al-Rashideen area then the locals will be transferred to Jibrin area, to the west of Aleppo, in parallel with the arrival of 60 buses carrying 2350 gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani city to Idleb countryside.

The reporter said that Aleppo governorate had prepared makeshift centers in Jibrin for the locals of Kefraya and al-Fouaa and equipped them with all basic and necessary services and the medical centers.

The reporter added that a 10-year and 25-year old girls, who were injured last night in terrorists’ rocket and mortar attacks on the two terrorist-besieged towns, arrived in an ambulance belonging to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent at the University Hospital in Aleppo.

Shaza/Ghossoun