First stage of Kefraya and al-Fouaa evacuation agreement started

Damascus, SANA – The first stage of the agreement to evacuate locals of the terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa in Idleb countryside started on Wednesday.

SANA reporter said that according to the agreement, locals from the two towns, besieged for over two years, will leave towards Aleppo city, in parallel with the departure of the gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani and Madaya to Idleb city under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

The reporter added that 12 abducted people, including 4 children and 8 women, and the bodies of 8 martyrs that were evacuated from terrorists’ hideouts in Idleb have arrived in Aleppo city, while the Popular Committees in Kefraya and al-Fouaa released 19 gunmen who had been held.

He said that it is scheduled that residents of Kefraya and al-Fouaa will start leaving the towns and head towards Jibrin area in Aleppo countryside, in parallel with the departure of gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani and Madaya to Idleb province.

Shaza/H. Said