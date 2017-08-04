US-led international alliance aircrafts kill 15 civilians in Raqqa western countryside

Raqqa, SANA – Aircrafts of the US-led international alliance committed a new massacre against Syrians in Huneida village in the western countryside of Raqqa city, killing at least 15 civilians.

Local sources said that airplanes from the US-led alliance, under the pretext of fighting ISIS, on Saturday carried out random airstrikes on Huneida village, about 35 km west of Raqqa province, killing at least 15 civilians, including 3 children and a woman.

The sources said that the number of victims is likely to increase because many other civilians sustained serious injuries due to the airstrikes.

The strikes also caused huge material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

This crime is one of the massacres committed by Washington and its allies who formed the so called “International Alliance against ISIS” outside the jurisdiction of the UN Security Council.

Ghossoun/