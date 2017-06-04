Army kills 48 ISIS terrorists, establishes control over three hills in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- A military source announced that control was established over Telal Hakema ( Hakema hills) in the western direction of Deir Ezzor after destroying the fortifications of ISIS terrorists in it.

The source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, over the past few hours, carried out special operations against gatherings of ISIS terrorists in the western direction of Deir Ezzor, establishing control over the hills of Hilal, al-Dusham (the barricades) and Milad after destroying the last ISIS gatherings in them.

The source added that army units carried out intensive bombardments in the surrounding of al-Maqaber “cemeteries” area, al-Masane’ (the factories) and the water plant on the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor, killing 48 terrorists and destroying a tank and 6 machinegun-equipped vehicles.

Daraa

Army units killed a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad and al-Lajat areas, and foiled their attacks on one of the military posts in the northwestern countryside.

A military source told SANA that an army unit foiled an attempt by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups to infiltrate to one of the military posts in Jadieh village, 65 k.m northwest of Daraa city, after killing most of the terrorists while the others fled away.

The source added that an army unit killed, in special operation, all members of the terrorist group which was moving from al-Lajat area toward the northern countryside of Sweida.

In Daraa al-Balad, the military source said that the army carried out intensive strikes against gatherings and movements of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in al-Karak neighborhood and on the left of al-Jomrok al-Qadeem (Old Custom) road, killing 8 terrorists and destroying two cannons and two heavy machineguns.