Al-Moallem, Lavrov reject the politicized campaign against Syria on chemical weapons’ allegations

Damascus, SANA-A telephone call was made Wednesday between Syrian deputy Premier, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the allegations and fake fabrications marketed by armed terrorist groups, western and regional sides that support them which accuse the Syrian Arab army of using chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb province.

Viewpoints of the two ministers were identical on rejecting this politicized campaign that targets Syria, affirming the two countries’ condemnation of using chemical weapons by any side, at any place or time and under any condition.

The two sides also stressed the need for going ahead in combating terrorism and working, at the same time, for reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

