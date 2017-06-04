Mikdad: We provided OPCW and the UN with documented reports on transporting of toxic substances into Syria by terrorist organizations

Damascus, SANA – Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad stressed that a few weeks ago, the Syrian government provided the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with information on the transporting of toxic substances into Syria by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, affirming that Syria stands against using chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances.

Interviewed by al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday, Mikdad indicated that over the past few weeks, the Syrian government has provided the OPCW and the UN with documented reports on transporting toxic substances into Syria and storing them to do such an act by the terrorist organizations including Jabhat al-Nusra, pointing out that these documents were obtained by the OPCW and the UN Security Council.

He asserted that the Syrian Arab Army doesn’t possess chemical weapons and that it has never used such weapons even in the fiercest battles with the terrorist groups, clarifying that Syria has implemented all of its obligations towards the OPCW and the organization has admitted that.

The Deputy Minister reiterated that using chemical weapons by terrorist organizations again on Syrian territories aims at achieving a cheap political gain and justifying their failure in the talks of Astana and Geneva.

“Sacrificing the lives of the Syrian civilians in this way to achieve political goals is a cheap policy,” Mikdad said, referring in this regard to the statement of the head of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he shed crocodile tears for the fate of the Syrian people although he is responsible for the death of tens of thousands of Syrians.

“We are witnessing one of the attacks which have been repeated over the past few weeks and months,” he went on to say, indicating that the victory of Aleppo and the advances achieved by the Syrian Arab Army in the surroundings of Damascus and Hama are the reason behind this attack.

He called upon the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to be reasonable and to practice the role of honest mediator, and not to stand by terrorism, adding that the terrorist groups and their backers in Britain, France, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are the ones who committed this crime.

Mikdad called upon the international community to prosecute the parties who committed this crime, considering that the discussions of Brussels Conference which will be held on Wednesday will be for fabricating charges against Syria.

“The terrorist groups and the so-called Syrian oppositions have failed to be in line with the plans and goals of the process of restoring security and stability to Syria, and therefore all these parties are launching today an unjust systematic campaign against Syria,” he said.

“We strongly condemn these attacks against our people by the terrorist organizations and their backers, particularly the Turkish and Saudi regimes,” Mikdad said, pointing out that these two regimes do not hesitate to use any weapon in their attempts to undermine the will of the Syrian people and to fabricate accusations against the Syrian government.

R.J/ Hazem Sabbagh