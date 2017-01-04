Army foils Jabhat al-Nusra attack against military posts in Lattakia, kills more terrorists in other provinces

Lattakia, SANA- An army unit on Saturday thwarted an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on military posts in the northern countryside of Lattakia coastal province.

SANA reporter in Lattakia said that an army unit engaged in fierce clashes with a terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra after it had infiltrated into the surroundings of the military posts on the axis of the villages of Fulla, al-Shahra and al-Shammas in Lattakia northern countryside.

The reporter added that the terrorist attack was foiled and all members of the terrorist group were killed or injured, while the remnants fled away.

Deir Ezzor

Army units bombarded over the past hours gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of Talleh al-Sannouf and and al-Sam gas station on the southern axis of Deir Ezzor.

SANA reporterin the province said a number of barricades and a vehicle equipped with a machine gun were destroyed in the army’s bombardments, while a number of terrorists were killed.

The reporter noted that ISIS terrorists targeted several neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor with rocket shells, causing material damage to public and private properties, but no human casualties.

Daraa

Army units kill almost all members of a terrorist group that was moving east of the al-Roubaei intersection in Tariq al-Sadd neighborhood of al-Sadd and destroy a command center in al-Nazihin camp in Daraa.