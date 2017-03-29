Army foils terrorist infiltration attempt in Damascus Countryside, regain areas in Hama

Provinces, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Damascus Countryside, and killed scores of terrorists from al-Nusra and ISIS in Homs and Deir Ezzor provinces.

Damascus Countryside

An army unit, in cooperation with the Lebanese resistance, foiled an attempt by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to infiltrate a military posts in the western Qalamoun area in Damascus Countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that an army unit, backed by the Lebanese resistance, engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists before they reached one of the military posts in Jroud Flita in western Qalamoun.

The reporter added that the infiltration attempt was foiled and a number of terrorists were killed in the clashes while others were injured, including one of their field commanders, asserting that what is being claimed by the terrorist organizations on achieving advancement by the terrorists in that area is baseless.

Hama

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, continued military operations in the northern countryside of Hama and restored a number of points in the direction of Souran and expand their control in the vicinity of Maarzaf and northwest of Qamhana town towards the railway to the south of Tibet al-Imam.

Homs

Army units carried out operations targeting gatherings and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the groups affiliated to it in the northern countryside of Homs central province, killing a number of terrorists and injuring others.

A military source told SANA that army units killed all members of a terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in Tal Abu al-Sanasel, 20 km to the north of Homs City.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured and their arms and ammunition were destroyed in operations carried out by the army against fortifications of the terrorist groups in the area of al-Dabbour and in Jawalak village.

Deir Ezzor

A military source told SANA that army units carried out special operations against positions and fortifications of the ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Maqaber (cemeteries) area and the Regiment 137 on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

The source added that 35 of the ISIS terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying 3 of their cars and four fortified positions of heavy machineguns.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Syrian Air Force destroyed gatherings, fortifications, and dens for ISIS in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport and in the areas of the factories and al-Makabat on the southern outskirts of the city.

The reporter indicated that an army unit carried out intensive bombardments against gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in al-Junaineh town in the western countryside, killing all members of a terrorist group and destroying their ammunition and military equipment.

R.J/ Hazem Sabbagh