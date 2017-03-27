Army establishes control over mountains in Palmyra, kills scores of terrorists in Deir Ezzor and Hama

Provinces, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units established control over a number of mountains in Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs province after eliminating the last ISIS gatherings in the area, according to a military source.

The source said that army units carried out intensive operations targeting gatherings and fortifications for ISIS, establishing control over the mountains of al-Heed and al-Dhalil to the north of Hayyan gas field and Marbat Antar Mountain and a number of points surrounding it to the northeast of Palmyra.

The source said that the operations resulted in eliminating dozens of ISIS terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunitions, adding that the army’s engineering units are dismantling the mines and IEDs which were planted earlier by ISIS terrorists in the area.

The source said that army units clashed with terrorist groups that attacked one of the military points in Malouk area in the direction of Talbeisa to the north of Homs city, with the army units thwarting the attack, killing a number of terrorists, and destroying two vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

The source pointed out that another army unit directed precision strikes on the sites of Jabhat al-Nusra in al-Rastan to the north of Homs city, destroying a site for terrorists’ leaders, killing many terrorists and injuring many others.

Deir Ezzor

More than 9 ISIS terrorists were killed in new operations carried out by the army units against their gatherings in Deir Ezzor and the surrounding areas.

A military source told SANA that an army unit carried out intensive operations against gatherings and fortifications of ISIS terrorists, killing 9 terrorists in the surrounding of al-Maqaber “cemeteries” area in Deir Ezzor and eliminating a terrorist group which tried to infiltrate into Qita’a al-Tanmia in the western part of the city.

The source added that a bulldozer belonging to the terrorists was destroyed in the operations, and all members of a terrorist group were killed in Talet al-Snouf in the surrounding of the Regiment 137 on the southwestern outskirts of the city

Hama

Army units eliminated two terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra after

targeting their gatherings and hotbeds in some villages and towns in the northern countryside of Hama province.

The army units carried out military operations targeting Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings and movement axes in the northern countryside of the province, leaving all members of an armed terrorist group dead northeast of Khirbet al-Hajameh village, among them 6 terrorists of the so-called the Turkistani Party.

The source added that all members of another terrorist group were eliminated west of Kawkab village and a tank was destroyed in Tal al-Sakher. A heavy machinegun-equipped vehicle was also destroyed in al-Zara village during the army operations.

Later, a military source said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, established control over Ma’arzaf town in the northwest of Hama, killing tens of terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and groups affiliated to it.

Daraa

An army unit thwarted an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on military points in al-Manshia neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area.

A military source told SANA that the army unit carried on fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the surroundings of a number of military points in al-Manshia neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area.

The source added that the attack was foiled and scores of the terrorists were killed, in addition to destroying a number of their vehicles, some equipped with canons and machineguns.