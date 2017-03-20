Updated-Army regains control over new areas in Palmyra, confronts infiltration attempts in Damascus city

Provinces, SANA- Army units regained control over the mountains chain north of al-Mazar Mountains in the northern countryside of Palmyra in eastern Homs after destroying the latest ISIS fortifications in it.

A military source told SANA Sunday that the army continued advance towards ISIS gatherings and fortifications east and north of Palmyra city and established control over the mountains chain, about 30km north of the mountains of al-Mazar and al-Haram.

The army operations eliminated a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their weapons and ammunition.

Later, army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, established control over the chain of Talila Heights, 20 km southeast of Palmyra.

An army unit destroyed a large ammunition depot for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Foul in the northern countryside of Homs.

Damascus

Storming units of the army tightened the noose around the terrorist groups which are besieged in the factories’ region to the north of Joubar, killing tens of them.

Earlier, army units foiled a terrorist attack by Jabhat al-Nusra and other Takfiri terrorist groups affiliated to it against a number of military posts and residential buildings on the outskirts of Jobar neighborhood, east of Damascus city.

A military source told SANA that army units thwarted infiltration attempts carried out by terrorist groups from Jobar towards a number of military points in the area surrounding Crash Factory and managed to isolate and encircle the infiltrating groups after inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The source added that the clashes continue until all the remaining terrorists will be eliminated.

Meanwhile, SANA reporter denied media reports claiming that the terrorist organizations have taken over al-Abbassiyeen bus station area, northeast of Damascus city.

“All rumors and lies circulated by media outlets which are involved in the shedding of the Syrians’ blood about terrorist organizations having taken control over al-Abbassiyeen bus station area are untrue,” the reporter stressed.

Earlier, SANA reporter said that the army units clashed with terrorist groups who tried to infiltrate to a number of military posts and residential buildings on the axis of Crash Factory-Textile Company- Jobar neighborhood and destroyed two booby-trapped cars before reaching the military posts.

The reporter added that the army units clashed with the terrorists who infiltrated through a net of tunnels in the area, leaving many of them dead or injured.

The reporter added that the explosions in the far eastern outskirts of Damascus caused by the Syrian Arab Army’s operations against the sites of Takfiri terrorist organizations in Jobar and al-Qaboun neighborhoods.

Hama

An army unit carried out military operation on ISIS movement axes in the countryside of Salamiyeh in the eastern countryside of Hama province.

SANA reporter in Hama said Sunday that the army operation resulted in destroying a truck loaded with ammunition.

The source added that the ammunition in the truck caused large explosions, stressing that all terrorists on its board were killed.

Deir Ezzor

Army units clashed with terrorist groups who infiltrated towards the safe neighborhoods of al-Rushdiyeh and al-Huweiqah in an attempt to attack the locals and the military posts that protect civilians, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that the army units foiled the attack, killing a number of terrorists and injuring many others.

The reporter said that a barricade where terrorists were fortified was hit and destroyed in al-Rushdiyeh neighborhood, stressing that all those at it were killed.

Lattakia

An army unit destroyed a car equipped with a machine gun that targeted one of the military points in the area surrounding Qalaba Farm in the northeastern countryside of Lattakia.

A military source stressed that a number of terrorists were killed and their ammunition was destroyed.