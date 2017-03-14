Six people injured in a terrorist blast with explosive device in Homs City

Homs, SANA- Six people were injured in a blast of an explosive device planted by terrorists on a bus in Wadi al-Zahab neighborhood in Homs City.

SANA reporter in Homs said that terrorists planted an explosive device on a bus and detonated it remotely at al-Naqel roundabout on the old road of Homs-Palmyra on the outskirts of Wadi al-Zahab neighborhood, injuring 6 civilians, some of them are in a serious health condition.

On March 2nd a person was killed and 5 others were injured in terrorist attack with rocket shells on al-Zahra neighborhood in Homs City.

R.J/Ghossoun