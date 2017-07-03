The army restores control over Jazal oil field in Homs, advance in Aleppo eastern countryside

Provinces, SANA-The Army and Armed Forces units continued on Tuesday their intensive operations against terrorist organizations, restoring control over new areas and killing a number of terrorists.

Homs

Army units restored control over Jazal oil field in the eastern countryside of Homs central province.

A military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, carried out accurate operations against ISIS terrorist organization in the northwest countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra) city, establishing control over Jazal oil field.

The source added that army engineering units are dismantling IEDs and mines that were planted by ISIS terrorists earlier in the area.

Later, Army units hunted ISIS terrorists to the east and northeast of Palmyra city, established control over al-Amerieh Mountains and the surrounding hills, tightened the noose around the terrorists in al-Sawame’e and inflicted heavy losses upon them in personnel and weaponry.

Earlier, the source said that army units directed artillery strikes against ISIS gatherings and fortifications in al-Bardeh, the abandoned battalion and the eastern countryside of al-Qaryateen and Tadmur cities.

The source added that as a result of the strikes a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and many of their vehicles, some equipped with machineguns were destroyed.

Aleppo

Meanwhile, army units advanced in the eastern countryside of Aleppo and restored security and stability to khafseh town.

The army units restored security and stability to the towns and villages of khafseh, Khfiet al-Himr, al-Rehanieh,Hirnet Shihab, Ma’araba, Thakheira, kibab kabeer, kibab Sagheir, Um Risoom, al-Kibarieh, Rasm al-boukher, al-Tabbara, Balwa, al-Azeizieh, and al-Kaban Shikh Abyad in the eastern countryside of Aleppo , eliminating scores of ISIS terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

Daraa

An army unit foiled an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists against one of the military posts in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province.

Army units carried out precise operations against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad and al-Nazihin Camp and in the neighborhoods of al-Karak and al-Abbasyia and to the north of Bilal al-Habashi Mosque in Daraa City.

A number of terrorists were killed in the operations and an amount of their arms and ammunition were destroyed.

An army unit also killed all members of a terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra who attacked one of the military posts to the northwest of Bilal al-Habashi Mosque in Daraa al-Balad.

Hama

An army unit killed a number of ISIS terrorists and cut off their supply routes between the eastern countryside of Salamiyah and northwestern countryside of Palmyra city.

An army unit carried out intensive operations accompanied by concentrated bombardments against gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in al-Barghotiyeh village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyah.

A number of ISIS terrorists were killed in the operations and others were injured and a machinegun-equipped SUV was destroyed.

Deir Ezzor

The army launched artillery and air bombardments on ISIS gatherings and sites in al-Tharda area, the 17th Hill, al-Sunouf Hill and the graveyards area in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city, according to the military source.

The source added that due to the strikes a number of ISIS vehicles, some of them equipped with heavy machine guns, were destroyed and many terrorists were killed.