Army inflicts heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in different povinces

Provinces, SANA- Army units, supported by the air force, destroyed 8 vehicles belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

SANA reporter in Hama said Sunday that army units bombarded Jabhat al-Nusra hideouts in al-Latamineh town in the northern countryside of Hama, destroying two vehicles and killing and injuring 8 terrorists, among them Ahmad al-Taweel, one of

Jabhat al-Nusra leaders.

The source added that the army units targeted the terrorist organizations’ positions and movement in the villages of Taybat al-Immam, Lahaya, Ma’rkabeh, Wadi Kafer Zeita northwest of Kafer Nabboudeh in the northern countryside of the province, leaving many terrorists dead or injured and destroying two cars for them.

The Syrian air force destroyed Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ vehicles and killed 5 of its members in the town of Sarmada, about 30 km north of Idleb city.

5 other Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorists were killed and 3 vehicles, some equipped with machineguns and loaded with ammunition were destroyed in the army operations against their hideouts in the outskirts of Kafer Nebel town in the southern countryside of Idleb province.

Daraa

Army units regained control over a number of blocks of buildings in Daraa al-Balad, killing a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists at al-Masri roundabout and in the neighborhoods of al-Karak and al-Arba’een.

Sweida

An army unit targeted ISIS fortifications on the southern outskirts of al-Qassr village in the northeastern countryside of Sweida province.

One of ISIS sites was destroyed and all the terrorists inside it were killed or injured.