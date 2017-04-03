Army units take control of 15 villages and towns in northeastern Aleppo

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units continued on Saturday to make advances in the battle against terrorism, establishing control of 15 villages and towns in Aleppo province.

Aleppo

A military source announced on Saturday that the army units restored security and stability to eight villages and towns in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo province, after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

The source said in a statement to SANA that the army units carried out operations against the fortifications and gatherings of ISIS terrorists during which they were able to expand their control in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo and restored security and stability to the towns and villages of Abu Jerin Manbij, Tal Maez, al-Rawda, Rasm al-Kabbar, Alfa, Tal al-Zaraya, Um al-Talatel and Um al-Amd.

A number of ISIS terrorists were killed in the course of the operations, while 10 tank bombs were destroyed.

The source noted that the engineering units are combing the areas the army has established control over to dismantle the explosive devices and bombs left behind by the terrorists.

Later, a military source said that army units restored security and stability to villages and towns of Qaser Hadleh, al-Qaser farm, al-Reshedieh, al-Atawieh, al-Fatehieh, Abu Jadha Sagheir, and Jib Abyad in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, bringing the total number of areas which the army has established control over today to 15.

Idleb, Hama

Army and armed forces units, backed by the army air force destroyed gatherings, positions and vehicles of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the countryside of Idleb and Hama.

SANA reporter said that the Syrian army air force carried a number of airstrikes over the past few hours against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the southern countryside of Idleb, killing at least three terrorists and destroying 3 of their vehicles, one of which equipped with a heavy machinegun in the villages of Tarmala and Hassana in the southern countryside of the province.

The reporter added that an army unit also destroyed one of Jabhat al-Nusra vehicles in a special operation in the surroundings of Tarmala village, in addition to killing a number of terrorists in intensive operations against their positions in Sinjar in the southern countryside.

In the northern countryside of Hama central province, the reporter indicated that army units carried out special operations against gatherings and positions of the terrorist organizations in al-Latamina town, killing four terrorists including one of their leaders who is called “Abdul-Qader al-Jadi”.

The reporter also confirmed the death of terrorist Ammar Dayyoub, one of the terrorists’ leaders, in a precise operation carried out by an army unit against one of the terrorists’ positions in Skeik village.

Army units also destroyed a vehicle and mortar launchers in Kafr Zita town and Taibet al-Imam town in the northern countryside of the province that were used by the terrorists for attacking the military posts and the civilians in the neighboring villages.

Later, a military source said that an army unit destroyed a vehicle equipped with a heavy machinegun belonging to ISIS terrorists in Uqeirbat village in the eastern countryside of Hama, and later still the source said that an army unit killed more than 40 ISIS terrorists to the east of the village.