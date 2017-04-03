3 children killed, 8 persons injured in terrorist attacks in Hama, Aleppo, and Daraa

Provinces, SANA-Five persons were injured due to terrorist rocket attack on al-Zahraa neighborhood in Aleppo city.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA reporter that terrorist organizations fired a rocket shell on al-Zahraa neighborhood in Aleppo city, injuring five persons, including a young girl.

In Daraa, terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra targeted with mortar shells al-Sahara neighborhood in Daraa city.

SANA reporter said that terrorists positioned in Daraa al-Balad area fired 2 mortar shells on al-Sahara neighborhood, causing material damage to the houses and properties.

Meanwhile in Hama province, three children were killed in a terrorist rocket attack on al-Safsafia town in Mharda area to the north of Hama city.

A source at Hama Police Command said that terrorist groups targeted the town of al-Safsafia with 3 rocket shells, 2 of which landed in a place where a number of children were playing, and as a result of the attack 3 children were killed and 3 others were injured.

