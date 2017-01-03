Army destroys ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor, kills 22 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama and Idleb

Provinces, SANA- An army unit carried out military operation on one of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ positions in the village of Deir Sharqi , about 45 km south of Idleb city, killing 10 terrorists and destroying two of their heavy vehicles.

SANA reporter said Tuesday that a depot for Jabhat al-Nusra was destroyed and a number of terrorists were killed, among them terrorist Omar al-Akram in the army air force airstrikes on their positions in al-Tamanaa town.

The source added that the army operations targeted Jabhat al-Nusra linked terrorist groups in Shahshabho Mountain, Rakaia Sajneh village, Tramla, Ma’ar Hurmeh, killing 5 terrorists at least and destroying their vehicles.

Another army unit destroyed Jabhat al-Nusra position, killing at least 7 terrorists, in Ariha city, about 12km south of Idleb city.

The source said that the army operations on Jabhat al-Nusra positions in Tayybet al-Immam and Mourek resulted in inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorist organization in personnel and equipment.

Deir Ezzor

An army unit carried out accurate artillery blows on fortifications of an ISIS terrorist group at the surrounding area of Liwa al-Taamin at the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city, killing or injuring most of the terrorist group members, in addition to destroying their weapons.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor pointed out that local sources said that terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS tend to destroy high buildings particularly water reservoirs in the villages of Jazaret al-Buhmeid, al-Milaj and al-Harmoushia to the northwest of Deir Ezzor City.

Meanwhile, the air force of the Syrian army launched intensive strikes on ISIS terrorists’ convoys that were coming from Raqqa in the direction of Deir Ezzor.

The reporter said the strikes left many terrorists dead and a number of vehicles, some equipped with heavy machineguns and others transporting terrorists and weapons, destroyed.

In the eastern countryside of the province, the reporter added that local sources in Hatla village said that air raids destroyed a convoy of vehicles for ISIS moving to the southwest of the village.

Homs

The Syrian Army Air Force carried out during the past 24 hours tens of sorties on ISIS sites in al-Tar Mountain and the area surrounding Tadmur (Palmyra) city, according to SANA reporter.

As a result of the sorties, a number of terrorists were killed and a car rigged with explosives was destroyed in the area between the gas station and the Triangle of Palmyra area near the entrance of the city.

The reporte noted that 6 terrorists were confirmed dead during army’s artillery bombardment on one of ISIS sites to the east of Jeb al-Jarrah, including Shaher al-Hassan, who is “the prince of ISIS for the front of the eastern countryside of Homs.