Army destroys two depots containing booby-trapped cars in Hama and Idleb, eight ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units in cooperation with the supporting forces carried out military operations against the ISIS movement axes in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in the Province said that the army operation focused on ISIS gatherings and vehicles in al-Howeiqa crossing near the engineers club on the northern bank of Al-Jeser Al-moa’alaq (the suspension bridge).

The source added that the army operations destroyed 8 heavy machineguns-equipped vehicles in addition to killing and injuring a number of ISIS terrorists.

Hama, Idleb

Army units, backed by the army air force, targeted the movement axes of Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

On the southern countryside of Idleb Province, SANA reporter said that the army air force destroyed two depots containing weapons and booby-trapped cars in al-Telawi Farm in Khan Skaikhoun, about 70 km south of Idleb city.

The army air force carried out airstrikes on terrorists’ gathering, damaging a pick-up car and injuring 5 terrorists.

The army targeted terrorists’ gatherings and fortifications in a number of villages and towns in the northern countryside of Hama province, inflicting direct losses upon them in al-Arba’in town in addition to killing a commander in Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, nicknamed Ahmad Mustafa Issa in Kafer Zeita and terrorist Khaled al-Latmin from the so-called Kataeb al-Izzah in al-Latameneh town.

The source added that the army operations destroyed a position of the so-called Jund al-Aqsa terrorist group in Mourek village, killing one terrorist and injuring others.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun