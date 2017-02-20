The army advances further near Palmyra, kills more terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Provinces , SANA – Army units foiled an attack of ISIS terrorists on Panorama area and killed many of them in the airstrikes that targeted their positions.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that an army unit clashed with a terrorist group of ISIS organization that infiltrated towards Panorama area on the southern entrance of the city, killing or injuring many of its members while the others fled away.

He pointed out that the Air Force destroyed, in a series of strikes, positions of the terrorist organizations in the area of al-Maqaber and the neighborhoods of the Old Airport, al-Hamidia and al-Sina’a.

Homs

Units of army established control over al-Tarfa Asharkiyah village in al-Bayarat region in Homs eastern countryside and inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Earlier, the army units in the eastern countryside of Homs expanded control over more space in al-Bayarat area in the western countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra).

SANA reporter in Homs clarified that army units, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, carried out intensive operations east of Turfeh al-Gharbiyeh village which came under the army’s control yesterday.

During the operations, the armed forces eliminated gatherings of ISIS terrorists in a 3 km area.

Having advanced this far, the army units are only 13 km away from the strategic “Palmyra Triangle”, which is a springboard for liberating the residential city of Palmyra and the ancient site from ISIS terrorists, according to the reporter.

To the south of al-Bayarat area, army units killed many ISIS terrorists and continued hunting down others towards the foot of the strategic al-Hayyal mountain.

Hama/ Idleb

Army units aided by the air force targeted movement axes of terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

SANA reporter in Hama said Sunday that an army unit targeted the terrorists’ vehicles in kafer Zeitta town in the northern countryside of the province, destroying a car equipped with machinegun and eliminating a number of terrorists.

The reporter added that terrorist Abdel-Razzaq al-Ashahab, one of Jabhat al-Nusra leaders, killed in the army airstrikes against one of the terrorist organization’s positions in al-Tamanaa village in the southern countryside of Idleb province.

Later, popular defense groups operating in the eastern countryside of Hama killed a number of ISIS terrorists and seized 3 of their cars in an ambush in Wadi al-Azib area in the countryside of Salamiyeh.

SANA reporter in Hama said popular defense groups positioned in Athrya area ambushed an ISIS terrorist group near a dirt road in Wadi al-Azib area, leaving all members of the terrorist group dead or injured.

The reporter added that 3 cars for the terrorists were seized, noting that the terrorist group was moving from Wadi al-Azib towards al-Tinhaj village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in order to support ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra).

Damascus Countryside

An army unit targeted sites for terrorist organizations in al-Dahr al-Aswad hill to the south of Beit Saber in the western part of Damascus Countryside, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter said at least 5 terrorists were killed, in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

The reporter confirmed the destruction of a vehicle belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists with a rocket shell fired by an army unit on one of al-Nusra gatherings near the junction of Maghr al-Mir village in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, in addition to the death and injury of a number of terrorists who were on board the vehicle.