The army advances on al-Bayarat area west of Palmyra, Homs… Continues operations across country

Provinces, SANA – Army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, restored security and stability to al-Kallabiyeh village in al-Bayarat area in the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source announced on Friday.

On Thursday SANA reporter in Homs province said the army units established control over al-Kallabiyeh farms and continued advancing on al-Bayarat area, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists.

The reporter explained that the army units, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, established control over al-Kallabiyeh farms and advanced 2 kilometers south of al-Bayarat are, some 20 kilometers to the west of Palmyra city.

The reporter added that the army units found weapons belonging to ISIS terrorists in al-Bayarat al-Gharbiyeh, including “Hell” cannons, a number of rifles, a sniper rifle, a 12,7mm machinegun, a PKC machine gun ammunition and RPG rounds.

The reporter noted that Air Force carried out intensive raids on positions and movements of ISIS terrorists in the direction of Palmyra city, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

The army engineering units continued dismantling the IEDs spreading in the areas the army established control of.

The reporter also said that an army unit clashed with a ISIS group in the oil wells area, 30 km northwest of Palmyra city, killing and injuring many of the group’s members and confiscating their weapons and munitions.

Hama

Army units destroyed gatherings and fortifications for Jabhat al-Nusra in the area surrounding al-Karkat village in the northern countryside of Hama, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that a number of terrorists were killed. Terrorist Mohamed Moustafa al-Hasan was identified among the killed.

The reporter said that army units carried out special operations on terrorists’ gatherings and movement axes in al-Sayad village and Tayybet al-Imam town, killing a number of terrorists and injuring many others.

Idleb

The army’s airstrikes resulted in the killing or injuring 4 terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and the destruction of their weapons and ammunition in the outskirts of al-Taman’a town . Terrorist Motaz al-Bakri was among the killed terrorists

Daraa

An army unit destroyed a tank and two vehicles for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa.

Deir Ezzor

Army units killed 15 ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city and destroyed a number of their vehicles.