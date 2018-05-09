Army units continue to advance against Daesh terrorists in Sweida desert

Sweida, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units continued to advance in their operations to take out the remaining Daesh (ISIS) pockets in al-Safa hills deep in the Badiya (desert) of Sweida province.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units and supporting forces advanced from several directions and established control over more rocky slopes and vantage points at the outskirts of al-Safa hills following violent clashed with Daesh that left many terrorists dead.

The correspondent said the Syrian Air Force and artillery units targeted fortified positions of Daesh terrorists, killing a number of snipers while other terrorists fled to more difficult terrain.

The correspondent said that army units have fortified their positions and deployment, maintaining a tight perimeter around al-Safa hill, preventing an attempt by terrorists to sneak towards a military position west of hills and eliminating them.

Hazem Sabbagh