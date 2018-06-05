Syria and DPRK sign MoUs and executive programs in education, industry, housing, and investment

Pyongyang, SANA- Syria and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have signed memos of understanding and executive programs for cooperation in the fields of education, industry, housing, and investment.

The agreements were signed at the closing of the 10th session of the Syrian-DPRK Joint Economic Committee held in Pyongyang on Saturday.

The agreements were signed by Syrian Finance Minister Maamoun Hamdan and DPRK Minister of External Economic Relations Kim Yong Jae.

The agreements include the executive program of the cooperation agreement in education signed by the Syrian Education Ministry and the DPRK Education Commission for 2018 /2020, as well as the executive program for cooperation in the field of industry between the Syrian Ministry of Industry and DPRK’s Ministry of External Economic Relations for 2018/2020.

The executive program for cooperation in customs issues between the General Directorate of the Syrian Customs and DPRK Customs Service for 2018 and 2019 was also signed.

Two memos of understanding were signed; the first for cooperation in the field of promotion of investments between the Syrian Investment Agency (SIA) and the DPRK’s Ministry of External Economic Relations, and the second covered the field of public works and housing was signed between the Syrian Public Works and Housing Ministry and the DPRK’s Ministry of State Construction Control.

The two sides have agreed to hold the 11th session of the Syrian-DPRK Joint Economic Committee in Damascus in 2019.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh