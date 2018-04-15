Two injured due to terrorist rocket attack in Homs

Homs, SANA – A woman and a young girl were injured due to a terrorist attack with a rocket shell on al-Abbassyia neighborhood in Homs city.

SANA’s reporter in Homs said that terrorists positioned in a number of villages and towns in the northern countryside of Homs fired a rocket shell on al-Abbassyia neighborhood in Homs, injuring a woman and a young girl and causing material damage to public and private properties.

A unit of the Syrian Arab Army responded to the attack by targeting the area from which the shell was launched, destroying a launching pad and inflicting losses among terrorists.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh