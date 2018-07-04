Six civilians martyred, scores injured in shelling attacks by Jaish al-Islam terrorists on Damascus

Damascus, SANA- Six civilians were martyred and 32 others were injured on Saturday due to shelling attacks by Jaish al-Islam terrorists on residential neighborhoods in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists of Jaish al-Islam, positioned in Douma City in Eastern Ghouta, fired 7 mortar shells on al-Mezzeh 86 neighborhood and on the surroundings of the Umayyad Square and on Abu Remmaneh and Ish al-Warwar areas, leaving four civilians martyred and more than 30 others injured.

The source added that the terrorist attacks caused also material damage to some houses of the citizens, a number of cars and to the public and private properties.

Meanwhile, SANA correspondent in al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus said that four civilians, among them a child and a woman were martyred and more than 30 civilians were injured, some of them in critical condition, due to terrorist shelling attacks by terrorists of Jaish al-Islam on al-Mezzeh 86 neighborhood and on the surroundings of the Umayyad Square.

The correspondent added that the army units targeted the areas from where the shells were fired in Douma area, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in the personnel and equipment.

On Friday, 4 civilians were martyred, among them a child and a woman, and 22 others were injured in a terrorists attack by terrorists of Jaish al-Islam on al-Rabweh, Masaken Barzeh, al-Mezzeh 86 neighborhood and on the surroundings of the Umayyad Square.

H. Zain/ R. Jazaeri/Ghososun