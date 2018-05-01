Russian MoD refutes media reports on destruction of 7 military aircrafts at Hmeimim airbase

Moscow, SANA- The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted media reports about alleged destruction of seven Russian military aircrafts by terrorist groups during a shelling attack at the Hmeimim airbase in Lattakia.

“Reports on alleged ‘total destruction’ of seven Russian military aircrafts at the Hmeimim airbase last Sunday are fake,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Russian aviation units in Syria were combat ready and continue to accomplish assigned tasks in full.

” On December 31, 2017, after dark, terrorists shelled the Hmeimim airbase, killing two Russian servicemen,” the Ministry’s statement said.

“Syrian security forces are carrying out measures to find and eliminate those who are involved in the attack as well as to enhance safety of the nearby territory.”The statement concluded.

R. Jazaeri/ Ghossoun