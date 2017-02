Lattakia, SANA- Army units in cooperation with the supporting forces repelled an attack by terrorist groups on a number of military posts in the northeastern countryside of Lattakia.

A military source told SANA the attack was launched by the terrorist groups from various directions targeting military posts in Kinsabba town and the mountains of Hassan al-Raei and al-Qalaa.

The attack was repelled and a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured, according to the source.