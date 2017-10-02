Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan discuss outcomes of Astana meeting

Moscow, SANA-Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with President of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyib Erdoan, in a telephone call, the situation in Syria and means of carrying out the outcomes of Astana meeting which was held last month on aspects of solution to the crisis in the country.

“The two sides exchanged viewpoints on main sides of the crisis in Syria in light of combating the international terrorism, in a joint image, affirming readiness to actively contribute to progressing dialogue in Geneva and Astana,” Sputnik quoted the Kremlin press office as saying in a statement Thursday.

Mazen