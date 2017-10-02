Army units kill ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor and Aleppo

Deir Ezzor/Aleppo, SANA- An army unit, covered by air force, carried out on Thursday qualitative operations against gatherings and movement axes of ISIS terrorists in the southern surrounding of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in the province said that an army unit, backed by air force, carried out intensive operations targeting ISIS fortifications and the supply lines in the Graveyards area south of Deir Ezzor city, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

Aleppo

An army unit targeted Thursday morning gatherings of ISIS terrorists and their vehicles in Tal Ayoub (hill) to the east of the Military Academy in the eastern of Aleppo countryside.

A military source told SANA reporter that the operations resulted in killing and injuring many of the terrorists, in addition to destroying 4 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

Homs

Units of army killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in Homs eastern countryside.

The army units dealt a blow to the terrorist gatherings in the surroundings of Hayan Well, al-Bayarat, al-Qaryateen and al-Bardeh in Homs eastern countryside, killing several terrorists.